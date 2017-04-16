Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

April 16, 2017 6:01 AM

Wichita weather: Showers off and on

By Stan Finger

It’s shaping up to be a wet Easter Sunday in the Wichita area, forecasters say.

Showers and thunderstorms were expected to roll through the city early Sunday morning, with localized heavy rain triggering street flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

More rain is likely later Sunday, especially in the evening. Highs should reach the mid-60s, with east-northeast winds in the teens.

Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday and Tuesday, forecasters say, with highs in the 70s.

