Wichita weather: Strong thunderstorms possible later Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Wichita area on Saturday afternoon and evening — and some of them could be strong, forecasters say.
Highs should reach the mid-70s, with south winds in the teens and gusts nearing 30 miles an hour. Large hail and strong winds could accompany downpours, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center.
“Hail up to golf ball size and winds up to 70 mph are the main threats,” a hazardous weather outlook issued by the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service states. “The threat could transition to heavy rain and localized flooding Saturday night across south-central and southeast Kansas.”
Nearly an inch of rain is projected for Wichita on Saturday, according to AccuWeather.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue sporadically Sunday in the Wichita area, forecasters say. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 60s, with light winds out of the east.
