April 13, 2017 10:51 PM

Wichita weather: Sporadic showers, thunderstorms over next few days

By Stan Finger

After some overnight rain, a few scattered showers are possible in the Wichita area on Friday morning, forecasters say.

Highs should reach the mid-70s, with south winds gusting to nearly 30 mph at times. Rain should end by early afternoon, though isolated rain is possible on Saturday.

Some storms on Saturday could be strong in the metropolitan area, forecasters say. Rain figures to be more widespread on Sunday, when temperatures should again climb into the 70s.

Wichita could see nearly an inch of rain on Sunday, according to AccuWeather.

Comments

