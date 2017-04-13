Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

April 13, 2017 10:08 PM

Drought continues to recede in Kansas

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Recent rains have significantly eased drought concerns across Kansas, data shows.

Nearly half of Kansas was free of drought this week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That compares to 17 percent in early January.

Less than 9 percent of the state is in so much as moderate drought – all of it in southwest Kansas. Three months ago, more than 40 percent of Kansas was in at least moderate drought.

Most of the eastern two-thirds of Kansas is drought-free. Timely rains have kept Wichita out of drought.

More than 5 inches of rain has been recorded over the past three weeks at the National Weather Service’s official reporting station next to Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, with more rain expected over the next few days.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dr Pepper surprises K-State student with soda fountain in her front yard

Dr Pepper surprises K-State student with soda fountain in her front yard 2:25

Dr Pepper surprises K-State student with soda fountain in her front yard
Alaska Airlines first non-stop flight to Wichita from Seattle arrives at Eisenhower Airport 1:41

Alaska Airlines first non-stop flight to Wichita from Seattle arrives at Eisenhower Airport
Christal Mosley Wants Success at State Track 2:16

Christal Mosley Wants Success at State Track

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos