Drought continues to recede in Kansas

Recent rains have significantly eased drought concerns across Kansas, data shows.
Nearly half of Kansas was free of drought this week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That compares to 17 percent in early January.
Less than 9 percent of the state is in so much as moderate drought – all of it in southwest Kansas. Three months ago, more than 40 percent of Kansas was in at least moderate drought.
Most of the eastern two-thirds of Kansas is drought-free. Timely rains have kept Wichita out of drought.
More than 5 inches of rain has been recorded over the past three weeks at the National Weather Service’s official reporting station next to Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, with more rain expected over the next few days.
