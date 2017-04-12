Wichita weather: Showers, thunderstorms could make for a wet Thursday

Folks in the Wichita area might want to keep an umbrella or raincoat within reach on Thursday.
There’s a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the region, forecasters say. Highs should reach the low 70s, with light southerly winds occasionally touching double digits.
The chance for rain should persist through Friday morning, forecasters say. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures climb to the mid-70s. South winds will be stronger on Friday, with steady breezes in the teens and gusts reaching the mid-30s.
Lows Thursday and Friday nights will remain in the 60s, with reduced chances for showers and thunderstorms lingering through the weekend and early into next week.
