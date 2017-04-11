Wichita weather: A sunny, breezy day

Wichita can expect a sunny, breezy day on Wednesday, forecasters say, before showers and thunderstorms return later in the week.
Highs should reach the low 70s, with south winds in single digits early and in the upper teens by late afternoon and evening. Gusts could approach 30 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon, forecasters say, with nearly an inch of rain possible in spots. Highs on Thursday will again top out in the low 70s.
Chances for rain – including thunderstorms – will persist for the next several days, but forecasters are not calling for severe weather in southern Kansas.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
