Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

April 11, 2017 8:52 PM

Flint Hills range burning gives Wichita a hazy hue

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita has taken on a hazy look Tuesday night, thanks to ranchers burning pastures in the Flint Hills.

Light winds out of the east and southeast have carried the smoke into the metropolitan area, turning the twilight hours orange.

The haze and reduced visibility are expected to persist through 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The smoke has prompted several reports of house fires to 911 in Sedgwick County by callers not knowing the source of the haze.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Comments

