Wichita weather: A gray Sunday

The gray will stay on Sunday for Wichita, forecasters say.
Any lingering rain should end by late morning, with highs climbing into the low 60s on a cloudy day. Light north winds will become calm by afternoon.
Skies will slowly clear on Monday, forecasters say, with temperatures reaching the low 70s. Winds will stir again out of the north, reaching the teens by later in the day.
Those winds will flip to the south and southeast on Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Highs are projected to be in the mid-60s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
