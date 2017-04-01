Finger on the Weather

April 1, 2017 5:44 AM

Wichita weather: Cool and wet

Stan Finger

By Stan Finger

No foolin’ — Saturday figures to be a rainy day in the Wichita area.

Highs may not reach 60 on a cloudy April Fools’ Day, with periods of rain and light winds out of the east and northeast, forecasters say. Showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight, with diminished chances continuing sporadically throughout the day on Sunday.

Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the lower 60s, forecasters say.

Sunshine is on the menu for Monday, along with warmer temperatures.

