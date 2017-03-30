Wichita weather: Dry, with a splash of sunshine

The final day of March will offer Wichita something residents haven’t seen in a while: a splash of sunshine.
Forecasters expect Friday to be dry in the metropolitan area, with highs nudging into the low 60s on a partly sunny day. A bit of fog is possible in the morning before winds stir out of the east and northeast.
Showers will return to the region early Saturday and increase in probability later in the day, forecasters say. Highs are projected to reach the mid-60s, with east winds in the teens. Gusts will climb near 25 mph.
Rain is likely to continue into Sunday morning, before temperatures recover to the mid-60s on a mostly cloudy day.
