Wichita weather: Early showers, then a respite from the rain

The Wichita area could see a brief respite from the rain on Thursday and Friday, forecasters say.
Early commuters Thursday could be dealing with some showers, however. Highs will touch the low 50s on a cloudy, windy day. Northerly winds will gust to nearly 30 mph at times.
The sun will peek through the clouds on Friday, forecasters say, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. North winds will ease to the teens.
Rain returns on Saturday afternoon and evening, with highs in the 60s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
