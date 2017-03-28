Wichita weather: Rain – and plenty of it

It’ll be a wet Wednesday in Wichita, weather watchers warn.
The morning commute could be pretty soggy, with widespread rain totals of 1 to 2 inches likely in and around Wichita, forecasters say. Isolated areas could even log 3 to 4 inches of rain by the end of the day.
Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s, forecasters say, with winds shifting throughout the day and gusting to more than 20 mph. Some gusts could approach 35 mph, according to AccuWeather.
Localized flash flooding is possible with the heaviest rain, forecasters say. Rain will continue into Thursday morning, with highs during the day reaching the low to mid-50s.
Friday should offer some sunshine before another round of rain arrives on Saturday.
