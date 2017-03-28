Rain inching Wichita closer to normal precipitation levels

After going for nearly two months without measurable precipitation, Wichita has recorded more than an inch of rain over the past couple of days.
The thunderstorms have delivered hail in some parts of town and downpours elsewhere in the city – with more to come Tuesday night and Wednesday.
This map produced by the National Weather Service shows rainfall totals for the 24-hour period that ended Monday morning. Wichita was still more than an inch below normal for March as of Tuesday morning, but that will likely be erased by the end of Wednesday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
