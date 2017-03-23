Wichita weather: Chance for rain morning and evening

Chances for rain in the Wichita area will be frequent over the next several days, forecasters say.
They start on Friday morning and continue in the evening. Highs should reach the mid-70s on a breezy day. Gusts could reach 35 mph, with steady winds in the upper teens to mid-20s.
Some strong thunderstorms could develop, forecasters say, with hail possible.
Saturday offers a slight chance of early showers, with partly sunny skies later and highs in the low 60s. Early winds could gust to nearly 30 mph before breezes ease later in the day.
Sunday afternoon could see thunderstorms in the region, forecasters say, with a tornado or two possible near the Oklahoma state line. Highs are projected to reach the mid-70s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
