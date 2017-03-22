Wichita weather: Some rain in the morning before skies clear

Think of Thursday morning’s light rain as a preview of coming attractions for the Wichita area.
Patchy drizzle and showers will be possible in the metropolitan area until early Thursday afternoon before skies slowly clear, forecasters say. Highs should reach the mid-70s, with southerly winds in the teens gusting to nearly 30 mph at times.
Strong storms will be possible in far western Kansas on Thursday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.
Overnight lows in the Wichita area will settle in the low 60s, with thunderstorms firing up Friday afternoon and evening. Highs should touch 70, with south winds gusting to about 30 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Saturday in the metropolitan area.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
