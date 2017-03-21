Wichita weather: Jacket weather, with highs in the 50s

Cooler temperatures will duck into the Wichita area on Wednesday, forecasters say, with highs in the 50s.
Winds will be light out of the northeast under partly cloudy skies.
A slight chance of showers arrives early Thursday and will persist through the day, forecasters say. Highs will surge back into the mid-70s. It’ll be breezy, too, with south winds steady in the teens and gusting to more than 30 mph.
Lows early Friday will fall only to the low 60s or upper 50s. More 70s are expected on Friday, with the National Weather Service projecting a good chance of showers.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
