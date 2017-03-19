Wichita weather: A hot, windy day

Wichita could flirt with a record high on a warm and windy Sunday.
Forecasters are calling for temperatures to reach the upper 80s on a mostly cloudy day, with gusty south winds topping 35 miles an hour at times. The record for March 19 is 91, set more than 100 years ago in 1907.
Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s, forecasters say, with Monday offering more 80s.
A cold front then arrives, dropping highs on Tuesday and Wednesday into the 50s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
