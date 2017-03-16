Wichita weather: Some early fog on St. Patrick’s Day before highs reach 70s

St. Patrick’s Day will be warm and windy after a foggy start in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs should reach the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the north, gusting to near 20 mph at times.
Saturday should be delightful, forecasters say, with highs around 70 under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light and variable, sometimes reaching the mid-teens.
Sunday will be much warmer, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. It’ll be a breezy day, too, forecasters say, with south winds gusting to 30 mph at times.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments