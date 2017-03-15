Wichita weather: Spring returns

After being flecked with snow on Wednesday morning, Wichita will bask in temps in the 70s on Thursday.
The winds will be back, too, with south breezes in the teens on a mostly cloudy day, forecasters say. Gusts will climb near 30 mph.
Friday should offer more 70s, forecasters say, though winds will shift around to the north and ease a bit. The weekend will see another swing, from 60s on a pleasant Saturday to the mid-80s on a breezy Sunday.
Gusts on Sunday could again push near 30 mph, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
