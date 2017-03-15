Finger on the Weather

March 15, 2017 9:33 PM

A few flakes for Wichita on Wednesday morning

Stan Finger

It snowed in Wichita on Wednesday.

Just a smidge.

You may have noticed it on the morning commute, whacking your windshield because there was some graupel mixed in with the flakes. But it wasn’t enough to count – officially, at least.

The National Weather Service recorded a trace of snow. That’s more than nothing but not enough to budge the needle, so officially Wichita still has had only 2 inches of snow this winter.

There won’t be more chances for snow for a while – maybe even not until next winter. Temperatures warm up significantly on Thursday, and long-range forecasts don’t hint at the cold temperatures that would need to be in place for snow to fall.

