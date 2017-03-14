Wichita weather: Creeping into the 50s on a mostly sunny day

Jackets will be the order of the day as mid-March arrives in Wichita.
Highs should nudge into the 50s under partly sunny skies, forecasters say. Winds will be light, staying mostly in the single digits out of the east-southeast.
Much warmer temperatures will arrive on Thursday, forecasters say, with highs pushing into the 70s. Winds will intensify, too, with steady breezes in the teens and gusts reaching the mid-20s.
Friday and Saturday are expected to offer more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s, forecasters say. Sunday and Monday will be warmer, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms then arrives early Tuesday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
