March 14, 2017 10:22 PM

Wichita weather: Creeping into the 50s on a mostly sunny day

Stan Finger

By Stan Finger

Jackets will be the order of the day as mid-March arrives in Wichita.

Highs should nudge into the 50s under partly sunny skies, forecasters say. Winds will be light, staying mostly in the single digits out of the east-southeast.

Much warmer temperatures will arrive on Thursday, forecasters say, with highs pushing into the 70s. Winds will intensify, too, with steady breezes in the teens and gusts reaching the mid-20s.

Friday and Saturday are expected to offer more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s, forecasters say. Sunday and Monday will be warmer, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms then arrives early Tuesday.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

