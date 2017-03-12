Wichita weather: Seasonal temperatures return to region

Wichita will shiver on Sunday morning before temperatures rebound to the 50s, forecasters say.
It’ll be a windy day, though, with south winds gusting to nearly 40 miles an hour on a partly sunny day. A slight chance of showers arrives early Monday morning before the winds ease later in the day, forecasters say. Highs will reach the upper 40s.
Seasonal temperatures in the low 50s can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight chance of rain and snow possible on Wednesday morning.
Warmer temperatures will arrive late in the week, forecasters say.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments