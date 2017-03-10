Wichita weather: A cold, wet and windy Saturday

It’ll be a cold, wet Saturday in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
In fact, freezing rain could be part of the morning precipitation before temperatures warm up just a bit — and snow is in the forecast for central Kansas.
Flurries could be seen as close to Wichita as Newton and El Dorado, forecasters say. But it’ll stay rain in Wichita, with highs merely touching 40 on a cloudy day.
Northerly winds will be in the teens, gusting to more than 20 miles an hour at times. Once the rain stops, forecasters say, overnight lows will slide into the 20s.
Sunday will see winds shift around to the south, helping temperatures recover to the low 50s. Those winds will turn gusty and near 30 miles an hour at times, forecasters say.
More chances for showers arrive Sunday night and early Monday.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments