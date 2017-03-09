Wichita weather: Put the shorts and T-shirts away for a few days

Anyone who has already stashed their sweaters for the season may well be digging them out again.
Temperatures in the Wichita area will sag to more seasonal norms for a few days, starting with low 50s on Friday. Skies will be sunny and the winds will be out of the north and northeast, blowing steadily in the teens and gusting above 20 mph at times.
Chances for rain arrive after midnight, with overnight lows dropping to the mid-30s. Rain is likely in the Wichita area before noon, forecasters say, with highs reaching the low 40s.
Winds will be variable, starting out from the east in the morning and shifting to the north and northeast by afternoon. Gusts could reach 25 mph.
More 40s are expected Sunday and Monday before temperatures rebound, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
