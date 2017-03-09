Finger on the Weather

March 9, 2017 7:01 PM

A dozen Kansas tornadoes among Monday’s outbreak

Monday’s tornado outbreak featured 72 tornadoes in eight different states spanning America’s midsection, according to information released by national weather officials

Massive storm spawns tornadoes, leaving damage in Midwest

Meteorologists said on Tuesday that a massive, late-winter storm system spawned tornadoes, baseball-sized hail and damaging winds in an area stretching from Oklahoma to Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says it received 32 reports of tornadoes late Monday and early Tuesday in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. Emergency management officials say about 10 to 15 injuries have been reported in Oak Grove, Missouri.

KCTV5 via AP
 

That total includes 12 tornadoes reported in Kansas, stretching from the northeast corner of the state to near Leon in the Wichita metropolitan area. The Butler County tornado was “a brief touchdown” about two miles southwest of Leon that damaged an outbuilding, National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Caruso said.

Damage in El Dorado may have also come from a brief tornado, Caruso said, but that event is not included in the Kansas count at this point.

Seven tornadoes touched down in east-central Kansas on Monday night. All were brief, according to the Topeka branch of the National Weather Service, and all but one were given a rating of EF-0.

One, near Princeton in Franklin County, was rated EF-1 with speeds of 104 miles per hour. Tornadoes were also confirmed in Pottawatomie, Geary, Wabaunsee and Shawnee counties.

Another tornado was reported near St. George in Riley County.

No injuries were reported with any of the Kansas twisters. The outbreak featured the earliest-ever tornado in the calendar year for Minnesota, as well as tornadoes in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Raw video: Storm damages hangars and aircraft

At Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe, the storm damaged hangars and aircraft. Heavy damage from storms and possible tornado touchdowns hit many parts of the Kansas City area Monday night.

Olathe Fire Department
 

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

