Wichita weather: Winds ease as a cool front nears

Southern Kansas will get a reprieve Thursday from the robust winds that have fed record-setting wildfires around the state this week.
Hello, Thursday! #kswx #DTWichita #timelapse pic.twitter.com/0ZkpvXgsX4— Julie M. Mah (@JulieMM) March 9, 2017
After gusts in the 40s, 50s and even 60s at times this week, Thursday’s southwest winds will top out in the teens in the Wichita area. There’s a slight chance of rain in the morning before clouds begin to disperse and temperatures climb into the mid-70s.
A cool front will move in late Thursday, dropping overnight lows to the 30s and capping Friday’s highs in the low 50s. More chances for rain arrive Friday night and early Saturday, with chilly highs in the 40s over the weekend.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments