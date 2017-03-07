Finger on the Weather

March 7, 2017 9:25 PM

Wichita weather: Grassfire danger remains extremely high

Stan Finger

By Stan Finger

The danger for widespread grassfires remains extremely high on Wednesday across much of Kansas, weather officials said.

South winds gusting to 35 mph are possible in southern and central Kansas, with low humidity and highs in the low 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine, too.

Winds will shift to the north and ease on Thursday, forecasters say, though highs will again be in the 70s.

A cool front will move in and drop highs to the 50s on Friday and through the weekend, forecasters say, with chances for showers and thunderstorms late Friday and early Saturday.

