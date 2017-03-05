Wichita weather: More howling winds

Robust winds will continue to send the grass-fire threat soaring in much of Kansas on Sunday, forecasters say.
The threat will be “very high” in the Wichita metropolitan area and extreme in parts of central Kansas, the National Weather Service said. Winds could gust to 50 miles an hour at times on Sunday, when high temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Overnight lows will slip to the upper 50s, but a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in southern Kansas on Monday morning. A fire weather watch will be in effect from noon Monday until 6 p.m.
Highs on Monday will reach the mid-70s, forecasters say, with gusts again topping 30 miles an hour. AccuWeather is predicting gusts out of the south will again approach 50 miles an hour.
Cooler readings will rule on Tuesday, forecasters say, though winds will remain robust. Steady northwest winds will be in the teens, with gusts again topping 40 miles an hour. Highs will top out in the low 60s under sunny skies.
