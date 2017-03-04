Wichita weather: Warm and windy

A warm but very windy weekend awaits the Wichita area — indeed, much of Kansas, forecasters say.
In fact, a fire weather watch will be in effect from noon until at least 6 p.m. Saturday for more than 40 counties across the Sunflower State. Wind gusts of 35 miles an hour are expected, with AccuWeather predicting gusts of more than 50 miles an hour at times.
Highs are projected to reach the mid-60s under sunny skies in the Wichita area Saturday and Sunday. More gusty winds are expected Sunday, forecasters say, with gusts topping 35 miles an hour. AccuWeather is predicting winds of near 50 miles an hour.
Monday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Winds will again be gusting to 40 miles an hour or more, forecasters say.
