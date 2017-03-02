Wichita weather: The winds of March are cranking up

Wichita can expect a warm and windy day on Friday, forecasters say.
Highs should climb into the low 60s under sunny skies, with south winds intensifying as the day stretches. The National Weather Service is expecting gusts to top 30 mph at times, while AccuWeather is projecting gusts of more than 40 mph.
The weather service is predicting a high fire danger in the region Friday afternoon and evening, with an extreme fire danger in the Gypsum Hills north into Reno County.
Saturday will also be windy, forecasters say, with highs pushing into the upper 60s. The weather service predicts south winds gusting to the mid-30s, while AccuWeather is expecting those gusts to reach 50 mph.
Sunday could offer highs in the 70s in Wichita, with plenty of wind still around. Gusts could near 50 mph at times, AccuWeather warns.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
