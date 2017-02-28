Wichita weather: Hardy north winds to give Wednesday some bite

Brisk northerly winds will define Wednesday’s weather in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs should reach the mid-50s under a partly sunny sky, with northwest winds in the upper teens. Gusts could approach 30 mph at times.
With the cold front moving through, forecasters say, overnight lows will drop below freezing, into the upper 20s. But temperatures will recover well on Thursday, with sunshine and highs climbing near 60. Winds will ease and become light and variable.
Lows will drop to the low 30s, and then Friday will offer more sunshine and highs in the low 60s. The weekend should be pleasant, forecasters say, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
