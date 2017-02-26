Storm identification classes begin this week in southwest Kansas

Storm identification classes — commonly called storm spotter classes — start Monday in southwest and central Kansas.
The first class taught by the Dodge City branch of the National Weather Service will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the 4-H building in Cimarron. The classes are free and open to the public.
Southwest Kansas saw numerous tornadoes last spring, with several touching down just outside Dodge City on May 24.
“Anyone with a desire to learn how to identify severe weather and to learn about the dangers from these storms” is encouraged to attend, a statement on the weather service’s Dodge City website states.
The classes typically last about 90 minutes. The courses continue through April, wrapping up May 1 at Kismet in Seward County.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
