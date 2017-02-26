Finger on the Weather

February 26, 2017 4:41 AM

Wichita weather: 50s, with plenty of clouds

Stan Finger

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Sunday shouldn’t be as crisp as the last couple of days in the Wichita area, forecasters say.

Highs are expected to push into the low 50s under partly sunny skies, with light and variable winds staying mostly in the single digits. Lows will dip into the low 30s, with Monday offering highs near 60.

A slight chance of rain arrives in the afternoon, forecasters say, with light southerly winds.

Tuesday should be pleasant, with highs in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

For more information, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Related content

Finger on the Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber doesn't hear criticism despite mounting losses

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos