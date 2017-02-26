Wichita weather: 50s, with plenty of clouds

Sunday shouldn’t be as crisp as the last couple of days in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs are expected to push into the low 50s under partly sunny skies, with light and variable winds staying mostly in the single digits. Lows will dip into the low 30s, with Monday offering highs near 60.
A slight chance of rain arrives in the afternoon, forecasters say, with light southerly winds.
Tuesday should be pleasant, with highs in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
