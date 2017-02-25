Wichita weather: A cool, sunny Saturday

It’ll be a sunny but cool day in the Wichita area on Saturday, forecasters say.
Highs will peak in the mid-40s, with light north winds switching to the south by afternoon. Overnight lows will slide to the low 30s, with Sunday offering more clouds and more warmth.
Temperatures could climb into the 50s, forecasters say, with light and variable winds on a mostly cloudy day. A mix of precipitation could move into the area early Monday morning, with rain, sleet and snow all possible. But chances are slight and accumulation isn’t likely.
Rain is possible Monday morning, forecasters say, before temperatures push toward 60 by the afternoon.
Fat Tuesday could see highs in the 60s.
