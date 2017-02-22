Wichita weather: Flirting with 80 before real February returns

Wichita gets to enjoy one more day of remarkably warm weather for February before a return to seasonal reality arrives.
Highs on Thursday should climb to the mid-70s and may even touch 80 in the Wichita area, forecasters say. Plenty of clouds will fill the sky, with southerly winds in the teens and gusts approaching 25 mph.
A cold front will arrive overnight, forecasters say, dropping lows into the 30s and keeping Friday’s highs to the upper 40s to around 50. Winds out of the west-northwest will have some bite, gusting at times to more than 30 mph. Lows will fall to the mid-20s.
Saturday will be cooler, too, though the winds will ease. Highs will again be in the upper 40s, with winds shifting back to the south and backing off to the teens.
Warmer temperatures will return on Sunday, along with a chance of showers late.
