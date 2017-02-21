Severe weather safety classes underway in Sedgwick County

Programs designed to educate residents about severe weather and ways to stay safe have begun in Sedgwick County this week.
The first of 18 free classes was held in Viola on Tuesday night. The next will be in Bentley at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the city building.
These are essentially the same classes put on by the National Weather Service. The classes typically last less than two hours.
The classes continue into early April at various locations around the county.
