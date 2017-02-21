Wichita weather: A mild spring day in February

Wichita can look forward to a mild, springlike day on Wednesday.
Highs should reach the upper 70s on a mostly sunny day, forecasters say, with light southerly winds staying in the single digits. Overnight lows will dip below 50 degrees, before another dose of 70s is expected on Thursday.
There should be a few more clouds and more wind, forecasters say, with steady breezes in the teens and gusts nearing the mid-20s.
A cold front then moves in after midnight, dropping lows to the 30s and shifting winds to the north. The north winds will top 20 mph at times.
Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s – or about the same as the lows Wednesday morning.
