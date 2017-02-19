Wichita weather: At long last, some rain

Some welcome rain is expected in the Wichita area on Sunday, forecasters say.
Patchy fog is possible in the morning before isolated showers pop up early in the afternoon. As the day unfurls, chances for thunderstorms increase. Highs should reach the mid-60s, forecasters say, on a mostly cloudy day. Southerly winds will be in the teens by afternoon.
Rain is likely overnight and will persist through Monday morning, forecasters say. Highs on Monday are expected to push into the 70s, with skies slowly clearing in the afternoon.
More 70s are expected through Thursday under mostly sunny skies, forecasters say, until a front brings another chance of rain and cooler temperatures behind it.
