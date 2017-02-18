Wichita weather: Our February fling with spring continues

February’s fabulous imitation of spring continues Saturday in the Wichita area.
Highs could touch 70 again under sunny skies, forecasters say, with gusty south winds reaching the mid-20s at times. Sunday could bring more 70s, with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening.
Forecasters say it should be the heaviest rain in a month for Wichita, with rain chances lingering into early Monday morning. More 70s are expected much of next week.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
