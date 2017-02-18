Finger on the Weather

Wichita weather: Our February fling with spring continues

Stan Finger

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

February’s fabulous imitation of spring continues Saturday in the Wichita area.

Highs could touch 70 again under sunny skies, forecasters say, with gusty south winds reaching the mid-20s at times. Sunday could bring more 70s, with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening.

Forecasters say it should be the heaviest rain in a month for Wichita, with rain chances lingering into early Monday morning. More 70s are expected much of next week.

