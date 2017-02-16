Wichita weather: A warm and windy day

February continues to put on a good imitation of spring in the Wichita area.
After tying the record high of 72 degrees from 1898 on Thursday, Wichita will see more temperatures in the 70s on Friday, forecasters say. That’s more than 20 degrees higher than the average high for this time of year.
Sunshine and south winds in the teens will complete the ensemble, forecasters say, with gusts potentially topping 30 mph.
The weekend will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will ease on Saturday but revive on Sunday, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
