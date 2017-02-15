Wichita weather: Spring, anyone?

Yes, the calendar says mid-February. But the weather will give those in the Wichita area a raging case of spring fever over the next several days.
Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s through the weekend, forecasters say, with mostly sunny skies and light and variable winds. Those winds will occasionally push into the teens or low 20s.
Chances for rain will arrive in the forecast early next week, forecasters say, though highs will persist in the 60s.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
