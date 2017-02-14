Wichita weather: Pleasant the rest of the week

A fresh tease of spring arrives Wednesday and will linger for the next several days, forecasters say.
Highs will reach the mid-50s under sunny skies, with light and variable winds. Temperatures will be much warmer the rest of the week, forecasters say, with highs in the upper 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine, with winds staying pleasant.
The 60s should persist through the weekend and into the following week, forecasters say.
