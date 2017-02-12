Wichita weather: Breezy north winds give cooler Sunday temperatures extra bite

The 70s couldn’t last. After all, it’s February in Kansas.
Sunday will be chillier than the last two days, forecasters say, with highs in the low 50s and stinging north winds on a mostly cloudy day. That’s still above average for this point of February, according to the National Weather Service.
The winds will be steady in the teens to low 20s, with gusts topping 30 miles an hour at times. Those winds will ease after nightfall, but lows will still dip to the low 30s.
Forecasters have removed snow flurries from Monday’s forecast. But there’s a chance of rain Monday afternoon, forecasters say, when highs top out in the upper 40s. Winds will be light and variable.
There is a chance of flurries, sleet and rain early Tuesday morning, then rain later in the day. Temperatures will peak in the low 50s.
Spring will tease the region again late in the week, forecasters say, when highs climb into the 60s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
