Wichita weather: Another dose of 70s before temperatures dip again

Kansas will get another helping of February 70s on Saturday.
More temperature records may even be set — though not in Wichita, forecasters say. The projected high in the metro area will be in the mid-70s, falling a few degrees shy of the Feb. 11 record of 77, set in 1951.
Winds will be light and variable on Saturday, making for pleasant conditions. Those winds will shift to the north by afternoon, foreshadowing a cold front that will drop highs to the 50s on Sunday and bring a slight chance of snow to the region Monday morning and Monday night.
But highs will rebound to the 50s by Tuesday and the 60s by later in the week, forecasters say.
