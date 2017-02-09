Wichita weather: 70s this weekend, snow flurries on Monday

February’s roller coaster weather will continue over the next several days in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs are projected to reach the 70s on Friday and Saturday before retreating on Sunday – and snow flurries are possible on Monday. Winds are expected to be gusty out of the south on Friday, peaking near 30 mph at times.
Record highs are possible in parts of Kansas on Saturday, though highs in the mid-70s won’t threaten Wichita’s record for the date. The gusty south winds of Friday will ease on Saturday, staying in single digits before shifting to the north by afternoon. That shift will signal a dip in temperatures for Sunday, with highs in the low 50s.
A chance of snow flurries arrives early Monday, forecasters say, with the precipitation shifting to rain by afternoon. Little if any accumulation is expected.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments