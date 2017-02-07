Wichita weather: Much cooler for a couple of days

The balmy, nearly record-setting temperatures of Tuesday will feel like a distant memory in the Wichita area on Wednesday.
Not only will highs top out in the low 40s on a sunny day, north winds will gust to more than 25 mph. Lows overnight will drop to the low 20s, with Thursday offering more 40s.
But winds will shift to the south and ease later on Thursday, opening the door to a dramatic warm-up on Friday and Saturday. Highs on both days are projected to reach the 70s, forecasters say.
