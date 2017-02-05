Finger on the Weather

Wichita weather: A pleasant Sunday

Stan Finger

Sunday will have the warmth but not the wind of the first half of the weekend in the Wichita area, forecasters say.

Highs will again climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies, but instead of gusts topping 40 miles an hour the winds will be a mere whisper. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-40s, forecasters say, and 60s are expected Monday and Tuesday in Wichita.

A cold front will drop highs into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday before warmer weather returns for next weekend. No precipitation is in the forecast.

