February 4, 2017 5:37 AM

Wichita weather: Warmer, with a windy Saturday

Stan Finger

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita’s weekend will be warmer than the past few days, forecasters say.

Highs should reach the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday. Saturday will also feature gusty winds topping 30 miles an hour at times under sunny skies.

Those winds should ease on Sunday, forecasters say, making for a pleasant day.

More 60s are projected for Monday and Tuesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

