Wichita weather: Chilly Friday before warmer weekend

One more chilly day awaits Wichita prior to a warm-up that starts this weekend, forecasters say.
Highs will peak in the upper 30s on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and light winds out of the east. Overnight lows will slip into the 20s before temperatures recover into the low to mid-50s on Saturday.
Chances for rain and snow early Saturday have been removed from the forecast. Winds will flip to the south and southwest and turn gusty on Saturday, with steady breezes in the teens and gusts climbing near 40 mph at times.
Those winds will ease overnight Saturday, staying light on the first Sunday of February. Highs will push into the upper 50s on Super Bowl Sunday, with east winds gusting into the teens.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments