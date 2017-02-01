Wichita weather: Winter returning

It’ll feel like winter again for a few days in Wichita.
Highs on Thursday will peak in the upper 30s, with light north winds stinging exposed skin. Skies will be mostly cloudy, forecasters say.
Friday will also be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s, with a slight chance of snow early on Saturday. But the weekend signals another brief warm-up, forecasters say, with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and the mid-50s on Sunday.
Highs could push into the 60s early next week, forecasters say.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments